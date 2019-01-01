Ranger Oil (NASDAQ:ROCC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Ranger Oil
Ranger Oil Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Ranger Oil (NASDAQ: ROCC) was reported by RBC Capital on March 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $50.00 expecting ROCC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3.73% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Ranger Oil (NASDAQ: ROCC) was provided by RBC Capital, and Ranger Oil maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Ranger Oil, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Ranger Oil was filed on March 8, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 8, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Ranger Oil (ROCC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $45.00 to $50.00. The current price Ranger Oil (ROCC) is trading at is $48.20, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
