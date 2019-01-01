QQQ
ROC Energy Acquisition Corp is a newly incorporated blank check company. It is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

ROC Energy Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ROC Energy Acquisition (ROCAU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ROC Energy Acquisition (NASDAQ: ROCAU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ROC Energy Acquisition's (ROCAU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ROC Energy Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for ROC Energy Acquisition (ROCAU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ROC Energy Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for ROC Energy Acquisition (ROCAU)?

A

The stock price for ROC Energy Acquisition (NASDAQ: ROCAU) is $10.06 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 17:02:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ROC Energy Acquisition (ROCAU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ROC Energy Acquisition.

Q

When is ROC Energy Acquisition (NASDAQ:ROCAU) reporting earnings?

A

ROC Energy Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ROC Energy Acquisition (ROCAU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ROC Energy Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does ROC Energy Acquisition (ROCAU) operate in?

A

ROC Energy Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.