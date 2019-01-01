ñol

ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. - Rights
(NASDAQ:ROCAR)
0.14
-0.0001[-0.07%]
At close: Jun 3
15 minutes delayed

ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. - Rights (NASDAQ:ROCAR), Dividends

ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. - Rights issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. - Rights generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. - Rights Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. - Rights (ROCAR) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. - Rights.

Q
What date did I need to own ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. - Rights (ROCAR) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. - Rights.

Q
How much per share is the next ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. - Rights (ROCAR) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. - Rights.

Q
What is the dividend yield for ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. - Rights (NASDAQ:ROCAR)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. - Rights.

