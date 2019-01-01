ROC Energy Acq (NASDAQ:ROC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for ROC Energy Acq
The latest price target for ROC Energy Acq (NASDAQ: ROC) was reported by Goldman Sachs on August 1, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for $89.00 expecting ROC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 794.47% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for ROC Energy Acq (NASDAQ: ROC) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and ROC Energy Acq upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of ROC Energy Acq, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for ROC Energy Acq was filed on August 1, 2014 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 1, 2015.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest ROC Energy Acq (ROC) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $89.00. The current price ROC Energy Acq (ROC) is trading at is $9.95, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
