Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.53 - 2.65
Mkt Cap
24.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.03
Shares
46.1M
Outstanding
Robo Group TEK Ltd is a global, diversified enterprise with proprietary technologies. It has technologies in the fields of robotics, motion control and technology education. The company has taken its engineering and management expertise in the fields of automation, motion control, and algorithmic functions and developed several businesses related to these technologies. Its products include intelitek; Coderz.

Robo Group TEK Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Robo Group TEK (ROBOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Robo Group TEK (OTCEM: ROBOF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Robo Group TEK's (ROBOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Robo Group TEK.

Q

What is the target price for Robo Group TEK (ROBOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Robo Group TEK

Q

Current Stock Price for Robo Group TEK (ROBOF)?

A

The stock price for Robo Group TEK (OTCEM: ROBOF) is $0.53 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 15:41:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Robo Group TEK (ROBOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Robo Group TEK.

Q

When is Robo Group TEK (OTCEM:ROBOF) reporting earnings?

A

Robo Group TEK does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Robo Group TEK (ROBOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Robo Group TEK.

Q

What sector and industry does Robo Group TEK (ROBOF) operate in?

A

Robo Group TEK is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.