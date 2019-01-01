ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
REC Silicon
(OTCPK:RNWEY)
2.005
00
At close: Jun 2
1.50
-0.5050[-25.19%]
PreMarket: 8:01AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low1.45 - 2.42
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 420.6M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.2K
Mkt Cap843.4M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.75
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.02
Total Float-

REC Silicon (OTC:RNWEY), Key Statistics

REC Silicon (OTC: RNWEY) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
798.7M
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
4.99
Price / Book (mrq)
6.28
Price / EBITDA
100.9
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
107.94
Earnings Yield
-5.99%
Price change 1 M
1.03
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.54
Beta
-22.98
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
0.32
Tangible Book value per share
0.32
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
255.8M
Total Assets
390M
Total Liabilities
255.9M
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
95.95%
Net Margin
-24.86%
EBIT Margin
-9.25%
EBITDA Margin
11.85%
Operating Margin
-10.12%