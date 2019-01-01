ñol

REC Silicon
(OTCPK:RNWEY)
2.005
00
At close: Jun 2
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low1.45 - 2.42
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 420.6M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.2K
Mkt Cap843.4M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.75
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.02
Total Float-

REC Silicon (OTC:RNWEY), Dividends

REC Silicon issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash REC Silicon generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Jun 4, 2010
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

REC Silicon Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next REC Silicon (RNWEY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for REC Silicon. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.15 on June 14, 2010.

Q
What date did I need to own REC Silicon (RNWEY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for REC Silicon (RNWEY). The last dividend payout was on June 14, 2010 and was $0.15

Q
How much per share is the next REC Silicon (RNWEY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for REC Silicon (RNWEY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.15 on June 14, 2010

Q
What is the dividend yield for REC Silicon (OTCPK:RNWEY)?
A

REC Silicon has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for REC Silicon (RNWEY) was $0.15 and was paid out next on June 14, 2010.

