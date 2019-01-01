REC Silicon (OTC:RNWEY), Dividends

REC Silicon issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash REC Silicon generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for REC Silicon. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.15 on June 14, 2010.
There are no upcoming dividends for REC Silicon (RNWEY). The last dividend payout was on June 14, 2010 and was $0.15
There are no upcoming dividends for REC Silicon (RNWEY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.15 on June 14, 2010
REC Silicon has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for REC Silicon (RNWEY) was $0.15 and was paid out next on June 14, 2010.
Browse dividends on all stocks.