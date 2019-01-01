Renishaw PLC is a United Kingdom-based company that operates in the measurement and healthcare markets. Its products include precision measurement and process control equipment such as machine tool probes, calibration and optimization equipment, and gauging systems; position and motion control equipment such as optical, laser, and magnetic encoders; healthcare equipment for spectroscopy and interferometry; and 3D printing and rapid prototyping equipment. Its products also serve automotive, aerospace, agriculture, and construction markets.