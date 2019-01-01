QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.08 - 0.51
Mkt Cap
151M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
373.7M
Outstanding
Renaissance Oil Corp is engaged in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Mexico. The group's properties include Mundo Nuevo, Topen, Malva, and Ponton.

Renaissance Oil Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Renaissance Oil (RNSFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Renaissance Oil (OTC: RNSFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Renaissance Oil's (RNSFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Renaissance Oil.

Q

What is the target price for Renaissance Oil (RNSFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Renaissance Oil

Q

Current Stock Price for Renaissance Oil (RNSFF)?

A

The stock price for Renaissance Oil (OTC: RNSFF) is $0.40418 last updated Thu Jul 29 2021 19:17:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Renaissance Oil (RNSFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Renaissance Oil.

Q

When is Renaissance Oil (OTC:RNSFF) reporting earnings?

A

Renaissance Oil does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Renaissance Oil (RNSFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Renaissance Oil.

Q

What sector and industry does Renaissance Oil (RNSFF) operate in?

A

Renaissance Oil is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.