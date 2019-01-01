Rimbunan Sawit Bhd is engaged in providing farm products. The company is involved in the cultivation of oil palm and operation of palm oil mill. It also focuses on providing management services. The company is also an investment holding company. It receives revenue from the sale of crude palm oil, fresh fruit bunches, palm kernel, palm kernel shell, empty bunch ash, empty fruit bunch, sludge oil, and seedlings. The company operates in the geographical segment that is Malaysia.