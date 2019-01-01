QQQ
Large Cap US Equity Select ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNLC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ: RNLC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Large Cap US Equity Select ETF's (RNLC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Large Cap US Equity Select ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNLC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Large Cap US Equity Select ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNLC)?

A

The stock price for Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ: RNLC) is $32.01 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNLC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 23, 2021.

Q

When is Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC) reporting earnings?

A

Large Cap US Equity Select ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNLC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Large Cap US Equity Select ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNLC) operate in?

A

Large Cap US Equity Select ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.