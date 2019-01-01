Regeneus Ltd clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It mainly develops a portfolio of cell-based therapies to address significant unmet medical needs in the human and animal health markets with a focus on osteoarthritis and other musculoskeletal disorders, oncology and dermatology diseases. The company uses stem cell and immuno-oncology technologies to develop cell-based therapies. Its product pipeline consists of two platform technologies, Progenza and Sygenus, across three target therapeutic areas namely osteoarthritis, neuropathic pain, and skin wound healing.