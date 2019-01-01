|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ: RNDV) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for US Equity Dividend Select ETF.
There is no analysis for US Equity Dividend Select ETF
The stock price for US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ: RNDV) is $29.07 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:58:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 23, 2021.
US Equity Dividend Select ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for US Equity Dividend Select ETF.
US Equity Dividend Select ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.