QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

US Equity Dividend Select ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy US Equity Dividend Select ETF (RNDV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ: RNDV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are US Equity Dividend Select ETF's (RNDV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for US Equity Dividend Select ETF.

Q

What is the target price for US Equity Dividend Select ETF (RNDV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for US Equity Dividend Select ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for US Equity Dividend Select ETF (RNDV)?

A

The stock price for US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ: RNDV) is $29.07 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:58:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does US Equity Dividend Select ETF (RNDV) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 23, 2021.

Q

When is US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) reporting earnings?

A

US Equity Dividend Select ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is US Equity Dividend Select ETF (RNDV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for US Equity Dividend Select ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does US Equity Dividend Select ETF (RNDV) operate in?

A

US Equity Dividend Select ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.