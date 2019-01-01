QQQ
Developed International Equity Select ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Developed International Equity Select ETF (RNDM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Developed International Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ: RNDM) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Developed International Equity Select ETF's (RNDM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Developed International Equity Select ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Developed International Equity Select ETF (RNDM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Developed International Equity Select ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Developed International Equity Select ETF (RNDM)?

A

The stock price for Developed International Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ: RNDM) is $50.97 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Developed International Equity Select ETF (RNDM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.46 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 23, 2021.

Q

When is Developed International Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDM) reporting earnings?

A

Developed International Equity Select ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Developed International Equity Select ETF (RNDM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Developed International Equity Select ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Developed International Equity Select ETF (RNDM) operate in?

A

Developed International Equity Select ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.