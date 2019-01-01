Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 26
EPS
$0.060
Quarterly Revenue
$7.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$7.5M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Randolph Bancorp using advanced sorting and filters.
Randolph Bancorp Questions & Answers
When is Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) reporting earnings?
Randolph Bancorp (RNDB) is scheduled to report earnings on July 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 26, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB)?
The Actual EPS was $0.16, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Randolph Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:RNDB) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $10.5M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.