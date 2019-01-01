Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB), Dividends

Randolph Bancorp issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Randolph Bancorp generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Randolph Bancorp. The last dividend paid out to investors was $2.00 on February 22, 2022.
There are no upcoming dividends for Randolph Bancorp (RNDB). The last dividend payout was on February 22, 2022 and was $2.00
There are no upcoming dividends for Randolph Bancorp (RNDB). The last dividend paid out to investors was $2.00 on February 22, 2022
Randolph Bancorp has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Randolph Bancorp (RNDB) was $2.00 and was paid out next on February 22, 2022.
Browse dividends on all stocks.