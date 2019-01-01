Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Randolph Bancorp
Randolph Bancorp Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ: RNDB) was reported by Janney Montgomery Scott on March 29, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting RNDB to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ: RNDB) was provided by Janney Montgomery Scott, and Randolph Bancorp downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Randolph Bancorp, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Randolph Bancorp was filed on March 29, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 29, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Randolph Bancorp (RNDB) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Randolph Bancorp (RNDB) is trading at is $26.09, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
