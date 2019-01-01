ñol

Rain City Resources
(OTCPK:RNCYF)
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low- - -
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / -
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap630.5K
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Rain City Resources (OTC:RNCYF), Quotes and News Summary

Rain City Resources (OTC: RNCYF)

There is no Press for this Ticker
Rain City Resources Inc is a Canada based company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets. It is focused on base, rare earth elements, precious metals and gems exploration in North America. It holds 100% interest in the Northern Champion Project located near Champion Creek, southwest of Tulameen, Princeton area British Columbia.
Read More

Rain City Resources Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Rain City Resources (RNCYF) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Rain City Resources (OTCPK: RNCYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Rain City Resources's (RNCYF) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Rain City Resources.

Q
What is the target price for Rain City Resources (RNCYF) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Rain City Resources

Q
Current Stock Price for Rain City Resources (RNCYF)?
A

The stock price for Rain City Resources (OTCPK: RNCYF) is $ last updated January 1, 1970, 12:00 AM UTC.

Q
Does Rain City Resources (RNCYF) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rain City Resources.

Q
When is Rain City Resources (OTCPK:RNCYF) reporting earnings?
A

Rain City Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Rain City Resources (RNCYF) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Rain City Resources.

Q
What sector and industry does Rain City Resources (RNCYF) operate in?
A

Rain City Resources is in the Basic Materials sector and Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.