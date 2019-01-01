ñol

Royce Micro-Cap Trust
(NYSE:RMT)
9.51
-0.16[-1.65%]
At close: Jun 3
10.20
0.6900[7.26%]
After Hours: 5:25PM EDT
Day High/Low9.49 - 9.68
52 Week High/Low8.56 - 12.69
Open / Close9.65 / 9.5
Float / Outstanding45.1M / 45.2M
Vol / Avg.82.6K / 101.3K
Mkt Cap429.9M
P/E4.4
50d Avg. Price9.69
Div / Yield0.95/10.00%
Payout Ratio38.89
EPS0
Total Float45.1M

Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE:RMT), Key Statistics

Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE: RMT) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
- -
Trailing P/E
4.4
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
4.4
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
4.46
Price / Book (mrq)
0.73
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
22.74%
Price change 1 M
1.01
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
1.1
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
13.06
Tangible Book value per share
13.06
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
23.5M
Total Assets
613.8M
Total Liabilities
23.5M
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
- -
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -