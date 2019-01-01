ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Rand Merchant Investment
(OTCPK:RMRHF)
1.65
00
At close: Jul 1
2.3556
0.7056[42.76%]
After Hours: 8:35AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low- - -
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 1.5B
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap2.5B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Rand Merchant Investment (OTC:RMRHF), Dividends

Rand Merchant Investment issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Rand Merchant Investment generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Rand Merchant Investment Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Rand Merchant Investment (RMRHF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rand Merchant Investment.

Q
What date did I need to own Rand Merchant Investment (RMRHF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rand Merchant Investment.

Q
How much per share is the next Rand Merchant Investment (RMRHF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rand Merchant Investment.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Rand Merchant Investment (OTCPK:RMRHF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rand Merchant Investment.

Browse dividends on all stocks.