Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$-0.340
Quarterly Revenue
$11.6M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$11.6M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Romeo Power using advanced sorting and filters.
Romeo Power Questions & Answers
When is Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) reporting earnings?
Romeo Power (RMO) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.24, which missed the estimate of $-0.13.
What were Romeo Power’s (NYSE:RMO) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $4.6M, which missed the estimate of $8M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.