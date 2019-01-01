Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Romeo Power
Romeo Power Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) was reported by Morgan Stanley on March 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting RMO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Romeo Power their not rated rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Romeo Power, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Romeo Power was filed on March 4, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 4, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Romeo Power (RMO) rating was a with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Romeo Power (RMO) is trading at is $0.74, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
