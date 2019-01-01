QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Rimini Street Inc is a provider of enterprise software support products and services and the third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products based in the United States. Some of its products include Oracle E-business suite, Oracle Retail, Peoplesoft, SAP business suite, and Agile PLM, which are offered to various industries, including manufacturing, public sector companies, retail, and education.

Rimini Street Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rimini Street (RMNIW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rimini Street (OTC: RMNIW) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Rimini Street's (RMNIW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rimini Street.

Q

What is the target price for Rimini Street (RMNIW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rimini Street

Q

Current Stock Price for Rimini Street (RMNIW)?

A

The stock price for Rimini Street (OTC: RMNIW) is $0.1 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 17:21:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rimini Street (RMNIW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rimini Street.

Q

When is Rimini Street (OTC:RMNIW) reporting earnings?

A

Rimini Street does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rimini Street (RMNIW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rimini Street.

Q

What sector and industry does Rimini Street (RMNIW) operate in?

A

Rimini Street is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTC.