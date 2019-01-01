ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
RiverNorth Managed
(NYSE:RMM)
16.935
0.015[0.09%]
At close: Jun 3
15.36
-1.5750[-9.30%]
After Hours: 7:48PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low14.63 - 21.97
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 19.7M
Vol / Avg.- / 66.3K
Mkt Cap334.3M
P/E9.51
50d Avg. Price16.2
Div / Yield1.11/6.59%
Payout Ratio61.89
EPS-
Total Float-

RiverNorth Managed (NYSE:RMM), Dividends

RiverNorth Managed issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash RiverNorth Managed generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

6.49%

Annual Dividend

$1.1148

Last Dividend

Apr 14

Next Dividend

Jun 15
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

RiverNorth Managed Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next RiverNorth Managed (RMM) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on April 1, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 15, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own RiverNorth Managed (RMM) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for RiverNorth Managed (RMM). The last dividend payout was on April 29, 2022 and was $0.09

Q
How much per share is the next RiverNorth Managed (RMM) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for RiverNorth Managed (RMM). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.09 on April 29, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for RiverNorth Managed (NYSE:RMM)?
A

The most current yield for RiverNorth Managed (RMM) is 6.49% and is payable next on June 30, 2022

Browse dividends on all stocks.