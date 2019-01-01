RM2 International SA along with its subsidiaries is engaged in manufacturing, selling and leasing of shipping pallets, and providing related logistical services. The company operates within the upstream logistics market which is focused on the supply of raw materials and components to manufacturers and targets the rental of its pallets and their utilization within closed loop supply chains of its customer. The company's pallet tracking and management software, the ERICA system provides real-time equipment balances throughout supply chains. RM2 operates in North America, Luxembourg and rest of Europe.