Sector: Materials.Industry: Containers & Packaging
RM2 International SA along with its subsidiaries is engaged in manufacturing, selling and leasing of shipping pallets, and providing related logistical services. The company operates within the upstream logistics market which is focused on the supply of raw materials and components to manufacturers and targets the rental of its pallets and their utilization within closed loop supply chains of its customer. The company's pallet tracking and management software, the ERICA system provides real-time equipment balances throughout supply chains. RM2 operates in North America, Luxembourg and rest of Europe.

RM2 International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy RM2 International (RMISF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of RM2 International (OTCEM: RMISF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are RM2 International's (RMISF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for RM2 International.

Q

What is the target price for RM2 International (RMISF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for RM2 International

Q

Current Stock Price for RM2 International (RMISF)?

A

The stock price for RM2 International (OTCEM: RMISF) is $0.0005 last updated Mon Jun 21 2021 15:54:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does RM2 International (RMISF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for RM2 International.

Q

When is RM2 International (OTCEM:RMISF) reporting earnings?

A

RM2 International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is RM2 International (RMISF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for RM2 International.

Q

What sector and industry does RM2 International (RMISF) operate in?

A

RM2 International is in the Materials sector and Containers & Packaging industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.