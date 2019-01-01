QQQ
Range
0.03 - 0.03
Vol / Avg.
100K/139.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.05
Mkt Cap
7.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.03
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
236.4M
Outstanding
Romios Gold Resources Inc is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company. Principally, it is engaged in the business of precious and base metal exploration across North America with a primary focus on gold, silver, and copper. The company's British Columbia projects consist of Golden Triangle, Trek property, Newmont Lake property, JW property, and Royce/Porc property; the Scossa gold project is located in Nevada; the Lundmark and Timmis Hislop projects are situated in Ontario, and the Quebec based project is composed of the La Corne project.

Romios Gold Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Romios Gold Resources (RMIOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Romios Gold Resources (OTCQB: RMIOF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Romios Gold Resources's (RMIOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Romios Gold Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Romios Gold Resources (RMIOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Romios Gold Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Romios Gold Resources (RMIOF)?

A

The stock price for Romios Gold Resources (OTCQB: RMIOF) is $0.03079 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:39:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Romios Gold Resources (RMIOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Romios Gold Resources.

Q

When is Romios Gold Resources (OTCQB:RMIOF) reporting earnings?

A

Romios Gold Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Romios Gold Resources (RMIOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Romios Gold Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Romios Gold Resources (RMIOF) operate in?

A

Romios Gold Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.