Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.7K
Div / Yield
0.16/10.36%
52 Wk
1.24 - 1.77
Mkt Cap
30.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
19.8M
Outstanding
Automotive Finco Corp p is a finance company focused exclusively on the auto retail sector. The company also pursues other direct investments and financing opportunities across the auto retail sector.

Automotive Finco Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Automotive Finco (RMIAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Automotive Finco (OTCEM: RMIAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Automotive Finco's (RMIAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Automotive Finco.

Q

What is the target price for Automotive Finco (RMIAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Automotive Finco

Q

Current Stock Price for Automotive Finco (RMIAF)?

A

The stock price for Automotive Finco (OTCEM: RMIAF) is $1.56 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 19:53:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Automotive Finco (RMIAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Automotive Finco.

Q

When is Automotive Finco (OTCEM:RMIAF) reporting earnings?

A

Automotive Finco does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Automotive Finco (RMIAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Automotive Finco.

Q

What sector and industry does Automotive Finco (RMIAF) operate in?

A

Automotive Finco is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.