Richmond Mutual Bancorp
(NASDAQ:RMBI)
15.05
-0.10[-0.66%]
At close: Jun 3
16.67
1.6200[10.76%]
After Hours: 4:04PM EDT
Day High/Low15.03 - 15.47
52 Week High/Low13.99 - 18.16
Open / Close15.37 / 15.09
Float / Outstanding10.3M / 12M
Vol / Avg.- / 13K
Mkt Cap179.9M
P/E14.79
50d Avg. Price16.04
Div / Yield0.4/2.65%
Payout Ratio30.39
EPS0.27
Total Float10.3M

Richmond Mutual Bancorp (NASDAQ:RMBI), Key Statistics

Richmond Mutual Bancorp (NASDAQ: RMBI) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
- -
Trailing P/E
14.79
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
14.8
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
3.94
Price / Book (mrq)
1.15
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
6.76%
Price change 1 M
0.99
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
13.16
Tangible Book value per share
13.03
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
1.1B
Total Assets
1.3B
Total Liabilities
1.1B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.18
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
27.09%
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -