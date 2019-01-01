Richmond Mutual Bancorp (NASDAQ:RMBI), Dividends

Richmond Mutual Bancorp issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Richmond Mutual Bancorp generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Richmond Mutual Bancorp. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.10 on June 16, 2022.
The next dividend payout for Richmond Mutual Bancorp ($RMBI) will be on June 16, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Richmond Mutual Bancorp (RMBI) shares by June 2, 2022
The next dividend for Richmond Mutual Bancorp (RMBI) will be on June 1, 2022 and will be $0.10
Richmond Mutual Bancorp has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Richmond Mutual Bancorp (RMBI) was $0.10 and was paid out next on June 16, 2022.
Browse dividends on all stocks.