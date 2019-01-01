ñol

Richmond Mutual Bancorp
(NASDAQ:RMBI)
15.05
-0.04[-0.27%]
At close: Jun 3
16.67
1.6200[10.76%]
After Hours: 4:04PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low13.99 - 18.16
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding10.3M / 12M
Vol / Avg.- / 13K
Mkt Cap179.9M
P/E14.79
50d Avg. Price16.04
Div / Yield0.4/2.65%
Payout Ratio30.39
EPS0.27
Total Float10.3M

Richmond Mutual Bancorp (NASDAQ:RMBI), Dividends

Richmond Mutual Bancorp issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Richmond Mutual Bancorp generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.61%

Annual Dividend

$0.4

Last Dividend

Jun 2
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Richmond Mutual Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Richmond Mutual Bancorp (RMBI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Richmond Mutual Bancorp. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.10 on June 16, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Richmond Mutual Bancorp (RMBI) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Richmond Mutual Bancorp ($RMBI) will be on June 16, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Richmond Mutual Bancorp (RMBI) shares by June 2, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Richmond Mutual Bancorp (RMBI) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Richmond Mutual Bancorp (RMBI) will be on June 1, 2022 and will be $0.10

Q
What is the dividend yield for Richmond Mutual Bancorp (NASDAQ:RMBI)?
A

Richmond Mutual Bancorp has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Richmond Mutual Bancorp (RMBI) was $0.10 and was paid out next on June 16, 2022.

