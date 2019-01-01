ñol

Roadman Investments Corp
(OTC:RMAND)
0.0706
00
At close: Feb 14

Roadman Investments Corp (OTC:RMAND), Dividends

Roadman Investments Corp issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Roadman Investments Corp generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Roadman Investments Corp Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Roadman Investments Corp (RMAND) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Roadman Investments Corp.

Q
What date did I need to own Roadman Investments Corp (RMAND) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Roadman Investments Corp.

Q
How much per share is the next Roadman Investments Corp (RMAND) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Roadman Investments Corp.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Roadman Investments Corp (OTC:RMAND)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Roadman Investments Corp.

