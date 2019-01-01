QQQ
Rallye SA is a France-based company that is principally engaged in retail business. The company retails food and operates a nonfood e-commerce business through Casino Group, in which the company has a majority stake. Casino Group operates its retail business in France, South America, Asia, and other areas with a multiformat and multibanner model, and contributes the majority of the company's consolidated revenue. The company also retails sporting goods and sneakers through Groupe Go Sport, a wholly owned subsidiary. The company generates the majority of its revenue from France and South America.

Rallye Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rallye (RLYNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rallye (OTCGM: RLYNF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Rallye's (RLYNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rallye.

Q

What is the target price for Rallye (RLYNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rallye

Q

Current Stock Price for Rallye (RLYNF)?

A

The stock price for Rallye (OTCGM: RLYNF) is $6.2 last updated Fri Dec 10 2021 19:36:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rallye (RLYNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rallye.

Q

When is Rallye (OTCGM:RLYNF) reporting earnings?

A

Rallye does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rallye (RLYNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rallye.

Q

What sector and industry does Rallye (RLYNF) operate in?

A

Rallye is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.