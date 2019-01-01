Realtek Semiconductor Corp provides a range of integrated circuits (ICs) for communications networks, computer peripheral, and multimedia markets. The company is a fabless designer and supplier of its ICs, which means it outsources the fabrication of devices. Its complete product line includes data, voice, and image ICs. Realtek offers its product and services to PC companies, motherboard manufacturers, network hardware makers, and various PC peripheral product companies. Core technologies are advanced through high-performance analog and mixed-signal circuit design capabilities, in addition to in-house knowledge in IC manufacturing and intellectual properties.