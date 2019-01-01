QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
9.57
Shares
510.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Realtek Semiconductor Corp provides a range of integrated circuits (ICs) for communications networks, computer peripheral, and multimedia markets. The company is a fabless designer and supplier of its ICs, which means it outsources the fabrication of devices. Its complete product line includes data, voice, and image ICs. Realtek offers its product and services to PC companies, motherboard manufacturers, network hardware makers, and various PC peripheral product companies. Core technologies are advanced through high-performance analog and mixed-signal circuit design capabilities, in addition to in-house knowledge in IC manufacturing and intellectual properties.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Realtek Semiconductor Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Realtek Semiconductor (RLTKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Realtek Semiconductor (OTCPK: RLTKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Realtek Semiconductor's (RLTKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Realtek Semiconductor.

Q

What is the target price for Realtek Semiconductor (RLTKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Realtek Semiconductor

Q

Current Stock Price for Realtek Semiconductor (RLTKF)?

A

The stock price for Realtek Semiconductor (OTCPK: RLTKF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Realtek Semiconductor (RLTKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Realtek Semiconductor.

Q

When is Realtek Semiconductor (OTCPK:RLTKF) reporting earnings?

A

Realtek Semiconductor does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Realtek Semiconductor (RLTKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Realtek Semiconductor.

Q

What sector and industry does Realtek Semiconductor (RLTKF) operate in?

A

Realtek Semiconductor is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.