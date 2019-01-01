Resilient REIT Ltd is a South Africa-based real estate investment trust. The company's portfolio consists of regional shopping malls tenanted primarily by national retailers. Resilient's properties are mostly located in nonmetropolitan areas, including Limpopo, Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Northern Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal. The company operates through two segments: Corporate and Retail. The company further divides the segments geographically into South Africa, Portugal, and Nigeria, with the South Africa segment generating the majority of total revenue. Resilient internally manages its assets, and outsources the property management to third-party companies.