Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.74 - 3.74
Mkt Cap
1.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
361M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Resilient REIT Ltd is a South Africa-based real estate investment trust. The company's portfolio consists of regional shopping malls tenanted primarily by national retailers. Resilient's properties are mostly located in nonmetropolitan areas, including Limpopo, Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Northern Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal. The company operates through two segments: Corporate and Retail. The company further divides the segments geographically into South Africa, Portugal, and Nigeria, with the South Africa segment generating the majority of total revenue. Resilient internally manages its assets, and outsources the property management to third-party companies.

Resilient REIT Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Resilient REIT (RLNTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Resilient REIT (OTCPK: RLNTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Resilient REIT's (RLNTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Resilient REIT.

Q

What is the target price for Resilient REIT (RLNTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Resilient REIT

Q

Current Stock Price for Resilient REIT (RLNTF)?

A

The stock price for Resilient REIT (OTCPK: RLNTF) is $3.7378 last updated Fri Dec 17 2021 15:01:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Resilient REIT (RLNTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Resilient REIT.

Q

When is Resilient REIT (OTCPK:RLNTF) reporting earnings?

A

Resilient REIT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Resilient REIT (RLNTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Resilient REIT.

Q

What sector and industry does Resilient REIT (RLNTF) operate in?

A

Resilient REIT is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.