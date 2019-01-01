ARC Group Inc is a Florida based holding company focused on the casual dining restaurant industry. It has two reportable segments, company-owned restaurants, and franchise operations. Company-owned restaurants are casual dining restaurants that consist of several brands such as Dick's Wings and Grill, Fat Patty's and Tilted Kilt Eatery and Pub. The company only offers franchises for Dick's Wings brand. Geographically, it operates in Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, and West Virginia. It generates a vast majority of revenues from the company-owned restaurants in the Florida region.