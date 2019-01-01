QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.05 - 0.59
Mkt Cap
1.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.18
Shares
7.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
ARC Group Inc is a Florida based holding company focused on the casual dining restaurant industry. It has two reportable segments, company-owned restaurants, and franchise operations. Company-owned restaurants are casual dining restaurants that consist of several brands such as Dick's Wings and Grill, Fat Patty's and Tilted Kilt Eatery and Pub. The company only offers franchises for Dick's Wings brand. Geographically, it operates in Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, and West Virginia. It generates a vast majority of revenues from the company-owned restaurants in the Florida region.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

ARC Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ARC Group (RLLY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ARC Group (OTC: RLLY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ARC Group's (RLLY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ARC Group.

Q

What is the target price for ARC Group (RLLY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ARC Group

Q

Current Stock Price for ARC Group (RLLY)?

A

The stock price for ARC Group (OTC: RLLY) is $0.15 last updated Tue Aug 31 2021 15:53:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ARC Group (RLLY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ARC Group.

Q

When is ARC Group (OTC:RLLY) reporting earnings?

A

ARC Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ARC Group (RLLY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ARC Group.

Q

What sector and industry does ARC Group (RLLY) operate in?

A

ARC Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.