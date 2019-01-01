ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
RLI
(NYSE:RLI)
119.271
-1.739[-1.44%]
At close: Jun 3
119.27
-0.0010[0.00%]
After Hours: 4:16PM EDT
Day High/Low118.75 - 121.06
52 Week High/Low96.22 - 121.93
Open / Close120.62 / 119.27
Float / Outstanding34.1M / 45.3M
Vol / Avg.120.8K / 169.2K
Mkt Cap5.4B
P/E21.45
50d Avg. Price114.57
Div / Yield1.04/0.87%
Payout Ratio17.99
EPS1.06
Total Float34.1M

RLI (NYSE:RLI), Dividends

RLI issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash RLI generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.89%

Annual Dividend

$1.04

Last Dividend

May 31
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

RLI Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next RLI (RLI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for RLI. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.26 on June 21, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own RLI (RLI) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for RLI ($RLI) will be on June 21, 2022. Investors need to be owners of RLI (RLI) shares by May 31, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next RLI (RLI) dividend?
A

The next dividend for RLI (RLI) will be on May 27, 2022 and will be $0.26

Q
What is the dividend yield for RLI (NYSE:RLI)?
A

RLI has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for RLI (RLI) was $0.26 and was paid out next on June 21, 2022.

Browse dividends on all stocks.