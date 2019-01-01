Recall Holdings Ltd is a provider of information management in both digital and paper form, and is one of two global providers in the space. The company generates revenue from storage fees, nonstorage fees, and consulting and termination fees. Storage and nonstorage fees are recurring, and are often based on long-term contracts, as well as being activity-based. Recall is under a takeover offer by Iron Mountain, based on AUD 8.50 cash, or 0.1722 of an Iron Mountain share plus USD 0.50, for each Recall share.