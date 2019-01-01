Realogy Holdings (NYSE:RLGY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Realogy Holdings
Realogy Holdings Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Realogy Holdings (NYSE: RLGY) was reported by JP Morgan on March 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $22.00 expecting RLGY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 83.79% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Realogy Holdings (NYSE: RLGY) was provided by JP Morgan, and Realogy Holdings maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Realogy Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Realogy Holdings was filed on March 2, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 2, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Realogy Holdings (RLGY) rating was a maintained with a price target of $21.00 to $22.00. The current price Realogy Holdings (RLGY) is trading at is $11.97, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.