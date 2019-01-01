ñol

Radiant Logistics
(AMEX:RLGT)
6.54
-0.16[-2.39%]
At close: Jun 3
6.70
0.1600[2.45%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low6.51 - 6.67
52 Week High/Low5.66 - 8.74
Open / Close6.6 / 6.55
Float / Outstanding38.3M / 49.5M
Vol / Avg.100.9K / 126.4K
Mkt Cap323.4M
P/E8.4
50d Avg. Price6.21
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.29
Total Float38.3M

Radiant Logistics (AMEX:RLGT), Dividends

Radiant Logistics issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Radiant Logistics generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

49.2%

Annual Dividend

$2.4372

Last Dividend

Jul 30, 2015
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Radiant Logistics Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Radiant Logistics (RLGT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Radiant Logistics. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.61 on April 30, 2015.

Q
What date did I need to own Radiant Logistics (RLGT) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Radiant Logistics (RLGT). The last dividend payout was on April 30, 2015 and was $0.61

Q
How much per share is the next Radiant Logistics (RLGT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Radiant Logistics (RLGT). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.61 on April 30, 2015

Q
What is the dividend yield for Radiant Logistics (AMEX:RLGT)?
A

Radiant Logistics has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Radiant Logistics (RLGT) was $0.61 and was paid out next on April 30, 2015.

