Range
0.05 - 0.05
Vol / Avg.
0.2K/47.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 0.08
Mkt Cap
9.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.05
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
191.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
West Red Lake Gold Mines Inc is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in Red Lake Gold District, Canada. The company involves in mining several gold projects across Canada, which includes West Red Lake Project, Rowan Mine, Mount Jamie Mine, and Red Summit Mine.

West Red Lake Gold Mines Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy West Red Lake Gold Mines (RLGMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of West Red Lake Gold Mines (OTCQB: RLGMF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are West Red Lake Gold Mines's (RLGMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for West Red Lake Gold Mines.

Q

What is the target price for West Red Lake Gold Mines (RLGMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for West Red Lake Gold Mines

Q

Current Stock Price for West Red Lake Gold Mines (RLGMF)?

A

The stock price for West Red Lake Gold Mines (OTCQB: RLGMF) is $0.050625 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:38:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does West Red Lake Gold Mines (RLGMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for West Red Lake Gold Mines.

Q

When is West Red Lake Gold Mines (OTCQB:RLGMF) reporting earnings?

A

West Red Lake Gold Mines does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is West Red Lake Gold Mines (RLGMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for West Red Lake Gold Mines.

Q

What sector and industry does West Red Lake Gold Mines (RLGMF) operate in?

A

West Red Lake Gold Mines is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.