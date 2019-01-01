ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Real Good Food
(OTCEM:RLGDF)
0.025
00
At close: Mar 21
0.0867
0.0617[246.80%]
After Hours: 7:11AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.03 - 0.05
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 99.6M
Vol / Avg.- / 845K
Mkt Cap2.5M
P/E0.2
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

Real Good Food (OTC:RLGDF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Real Good Food reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Real Good Food using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Real Good Food Questions & Answers

Q
When is Real Good Food (OTCEM:RLGDF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Real Good Food

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Real Good Food (OTCEM:RLGDF)?
A

There are no earnings for Real Good Food

Q
What were Real Good Food’s (OTCEM:RLGDF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Real Good Food

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.