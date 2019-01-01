QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Rami Levi Chain Stores Hashikma Marketing 2006 Ltd is an operator of clothing and food retail stores. The company is based in Israel and generates the entirety of its revenue domestically. The company operates a chain of supermarkets as well as discount clothing and discount shoe stores. The company markets its own products under the brand names The Motag as well as Remi Levi Shivuk Hashikma. In addition, the company operates a real estate development branch, engages in wholesale distribution activities and provides mobile phone services through its subsidiary, Rami Levi Communications.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Rami Levi Chain Stores Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rami Levi Chain Stores (RLEVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rami Levi Chain Stores (OTCPK: RLEVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rami Levi Chain Stores's (RLEVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rami Levi Chain Stores.

Q

What is the target price for Rami Levi Chain Stores (RLEVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rami Levi Chain Stores

Q

Current Stock Price for Rami Levi Chain Stores (RLEVF)?

A

The stock price for Rami Levi Chain Stores (OTCPK: RLEVF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rami Levi Chain Stores (RLEVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rami Levi Chain Stores.

Q

When is Rami Levi Chain Stores (OTCPK:RLEVF) reporting earnings?

A

Rami Levi Chain Stores does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rami Levi Chain Stores (RLEVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rami Levi Chain Stores.

Q

What sector and industry does Rami Levi Chain Stores (RLEVF) operate in?

A

Rami Levi Chain Stores is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.