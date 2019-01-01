Rami Levi Chain Stores Hashikma Marketing 2006 Ltd is an operator of clothing and food retail stores. The company is based in Israel and generates the entirety of its revenue domestically. The company operates a chain of supermarkets as well as discount clothing and discount shoe stores. The company markets its own products under the brand names The Motag as well as Remi Levi Shivuk Hashikma. In addition, the company operates a real estate development branch, engages in wholesale distribution activities and provides mobile phone services through its subsidiary, Rami Levi Communications.