Roland Corporation is a leisure based goods and services provider in Japan. Its business comprises of the manufacture and sale of electronic musical instruments such as pianos, organs, keyboards, guitar, amplifiers and accessories essential for music creation. The musical instrument production falls under the electronic musical instruments segment, which secures the maximum revenue share for the company. Its other segment is the computer peripherals business. The Computer Peripheral Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of printers, plotters, and other work machines. Roland Corporation distributes its products predominantly in North America and in Europe and Japan.