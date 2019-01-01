Rockwool (OTC:RKWAF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$924M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Rockwool using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Rockwool Questions & Answers
When is Rockwool (OTCPK:RKWAF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Rockwool
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Rockwool (OTCPK:RKWAF)?
There are no earnings for Rockwool
What were Rockwool’s (OTCPK:RKWAF) revenues?
There are no earnings for Rockwool
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.