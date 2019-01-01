QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
8.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
3.35
Shares
21.6M
Outstanding
Rockwool International A/S manufactures and sells building materials, including insulation, and roofing systems. The company organizes itself into two segments based on the product: Insulation and Systems. The Insulation segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells a building, industrial, and technical insulation and external thermal insulation wall systems to the construction industry. The Systems business sells acoustic ceilings and wall systems, external cladding systems, horticultural substrate solutions, engineered fiber solutions, and noise and vibration control to the construction and automotive industries. The majority of sales come from Europe.

Rockwool Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rockwool Intl (RKWAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rockwool Intl (OTCPK: RKWAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rockwool Intl's (RKWAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rockwool Intl.

Q

What is the target price for Rockwool Intl (RKWAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rockwool Intl

Q

Current Stock Price for Rockwool Intl (RKWAF)?

A

The stock price for Rockwool Intl (OTCPK: RKWAF) is $378.5878 last updated Thu Oct 22 2020 13:57:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rockwool Intl (RKWAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rockwool Intl.

Q

When is Rockwool Intl (OTCPK:RKWAF) reporting earnings?

A

Rockwool Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rockwool Intl (RKWAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rockwool Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Rockwool Intl (RKWAF) operate in?

A

Rockwool Intl is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.