QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Rocket Internet Gwth Opps
(NYSE:RKTA)
9.76
00
At close: Jun 2
9.78
0.0200[0.20%]
After Hours: 4:14PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low9.6 - 10.28
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding26.7M / 33.4M
Vol / Avg.0K / 118.1K
Mkt Cap325.7M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price9.78
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.18
Total Float26.7M

Rocket Internet Gwth Opps (NYSE:RKTA), Dividends

Rocket Internet Gwth Opps issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Rocket Internet Gwth Opps generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Rocket Internet Gwth Opps Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Rocket Internet Gwth Opps (RKTA) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rocket Internet Gwth Opps.

Q
What date did I need to own Rocket Internet Gwth Opps (RKTA) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rocket Internet Gwth Opps.

Q
How much per share is the next Rocket Internet Gwth Opps (RKTA) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rocket Internet Gwth Opps.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Rocket Internet Gwth Opps (NYSE:RKTA)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rocket Internet Gwth Opps.

