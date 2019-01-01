QQQ
Range
9.71 - 9.71
Vol / Avg.
0.2K/14.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.6 - 10.7
Mkt Cap
323.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.71
P/E
-
EPS
0.18
Shares
33.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Mar 23, 2021, 10:24AM
Benzinga - Mar 23, 2021, 9:53AM
Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp is a blank check company.

Rocket Internet Gwth Opps Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rocket Internet Gwth Opps (RKTA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rocket Internet Gwth Opps (NYSE: RKTA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rocket Internet Gwth Opps's (RKTA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rocket Internet Gwth Opps.

Q

What is the target price for Rocket Internet Gwth Opps (RKTA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rocket Internet Gwth Opps

Q

Current Stock Price for Rocket Internet Gwth Opps (RKTA)?

A

The stock price for Rocket Internet Gwth Opps (NYSE: RKTA) is $9.705 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:46:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rocket Internet Gwth Opps (RKTA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rocket Internet Gwth Opps.

Q

When is Rocket Internet Gwth Opps (NYSE:RKTA) reporting earnings?

A

Rocket Internet Gwth Opps does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rocket Internet Gwth Opps (RKTA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rocket Internet Gwth Opps.

Q

What sector and industry does Rocket Internet Gwth Opps (RKTA) operate in?

A

Rocket Internet Gwth Opps is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.