Raksul
(OTCPK:RKSLF)
Raksul (OTC:RKSLF), Quotes and News Summary

Raksul (OTC: RKSLF)

Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low- - -
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 28.9M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap-
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS7.57
Total Float-
Raksul Inc provides printing services in Japan. It prints newspaper folding products, station stage posters, business cards, cards, business materials, greeting cards, signs/displays, designing on PC online, posts, flyers, posters, tickets, fans, slips, and eating/store tools.
Raksul Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Raksul (RKSLF) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Raksul (OTCPK: RKSLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Raksul's (RKSLF) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Raksul.

Q
What is the target price for Raksul (RKSLF) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Raksul

Q
Current Stock Price for Raksul (RKSLF)?
A

The stock price for Raksul (OTCPK: RKSLF) is $ last updated January 1, 1970, 12:00 AM UTC.

Q
Does Raksul (RKSLF) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Raksul.

Q
When is Raksul (OTCPK:RKSLF) reporting earnings?
A

Raksul does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Raksul (RKSLF) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Raksul.

Q
What sector and industry does Raksul (RKSLF) operate in?
A

Raksul is in the Industrials sector and Specialty Business Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.