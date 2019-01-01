ñol

Eat Well Investment Group Inc
(OTC:RKSCF)
0.82
00
At close: Sep 3
0.46
-0.3600[-43.90%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT

Eat Well Investment Group Inc (OTC:RKSCF), Dividends

Eat Well Investment Group Inc issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Eat Well Investment Group Inc generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Eat Well Investment Group Inc Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Eat Well Investment Group Inc (RKSCF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eat Well Investment Group Inc.

Q
What date did I need to own Eat Well Investment Group Inc (RKSCF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eat Well Investment Group Inc.

Q
How much per share is the next Eat Well Investment Group Inc (RKSCF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eat Well Investment Group Inc.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Eat Well Investment Group Inc (OTC:RKSCF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eat Well Investment Group Inc.

