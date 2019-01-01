Riken (OTC:RKNCF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$19.1B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Riken using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Riken Questions & Answers
When is Riken (OTCPK:RKNCF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Riken
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Riken (OTCPK:RKNCF)?
There are no earnings for Riken
What were Riken’s (OTCPK:RKNCF) revenues?
There are no earnings for Riken
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.